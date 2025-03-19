Left Menu

Euclid Space Telescope Unveils Cosmic Web in New Data Release

The European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope has released its initial data set from its mission to map the universe's large-scale structure, revealing observations of three sky regions housing millions of galaxies. This data aims to shed light on dark energy and dark matter's universe-wide roles.

The European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope has provided a tantalizing glimpse into the universe's expansive structure with its first data release. This mission aims to better understand the universe's dark components, namely dark energy and dark matter.

Unveiled images reveal three sky patches teeming with galaxies, covering an area 300 times the size of the moon as seen from Earth. With the mission's ultimate goal to map more than a third of the universe's sky, Euclid's efforts will provide unprecedented insights into cosmic evolution.

The data includes details on 26 million galaxies, some up to 10.5 billion light-years away. As light travels astonishing distances before reaching Earth, the cosmic web uncovered by Euclid offers valuable clues about the universe's unseen forces.

