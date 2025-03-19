Left Menu

Avalanche Alert: Safety Measures in Himachal's High-Altitude Areas

An avalanche alert was issued for high-altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh. The warning affects five districts, with varying levels of alerts indicating the potential for avalanches. While roads remain open, authorities advise caution and return directives for tourist vehicles. The region experienced dry weather and temperature extremes.

  Country:
  • India

An avalanche alert has been announced for high-altitude zones in Himachal Pradesh, affecting five of the 12 districts, according to the Met Office on Wednesday.

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment in Chandigarh has issued an orange alert for dangerous conditions in Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur at elevations above 2,900 meters. A yellow alert for partly unsafe conditions has been given for Kullu, with a green alert for isolated instability in Shimla.

Despite predominantly dry conditions over the past 24 hours, light snow has been reported near the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. Authorities are urging caution, directing tourist vehicles to return towards Manali from the tunnel's north portal. Light rain and snow are expected in certain districts.

