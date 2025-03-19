Left Menu

Delhi and Moscow: Strengthening Capital Connections

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discussed cooperation with Moscow city government minister Sergei Cheremin. They focused on enhancing ties between the capital cities, particularly in urban management, transport, digital technology, culture, and fostering people-to-people connections.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Sergei Cheremin, a minister from the Moscow city government, to discuss avenues for cooperation between their respective cities. The meeting aimed at strengthening relations between the two capitals.

According to a statement from the Delhi government, discussions centered on potential collaborations in urban management, transportation, digital innovation, culture, and enhancing people-to-people connections, reflecting a shared vision for urban development.

Expressing optimism for future collaboration, the Chief Minister's Office emphasized the importance of these discussions in expanding ties, indicating a positive step towards enhanced diplomatic and cultural interactions between Delhi and Moscow.

