Delhi and Moscow: Strengthening Capital Connections

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Sergei Cheremin, a minister from the Moscow city government, to discuss avenues for cooperation between their respective cities. The meeting aimed at strengthening relations between the two capitals.

According to a statement from the Delhi government, discussions centered on potential collaborations in urban management, transportation, digital innovation, culture, and enhancing people-to-people connections, reflecting a shared vision for urban development.

Expressing optimism for future collaboration, the Chief Minister's Office emphasized the importance of these discussions in expanding ties, indicating a positive step towards enhanced diplomatic and cultural interactions between Delhi and Moscow.

