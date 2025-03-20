Mana Projects: 25-Year Legacy of Transforming Bengaluru's Real Estate Landscape

Mana Projects, a pioneering real estate developer in Bengaluru, marks its 25-year milestone of reshaping the city's skyline. The company's journey, initiated in the 2000s, has grown from modest beginnings to becoming a leader built on customer loyalty and trust.

Guided by the visionary Mr. Kishore Reddy, Mana Projects focused on Bengaluru's Southeast market, renowned for thriving IT parks and top-tier facilities. This strategic focus helped build strong communities, elevating urban living standards with projects like India's first vertical forest tower, Mana Foresta.

Despite economic challenges, Mana Projects maintained excellence through innovation. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in iconic projects and CSR initiatives like ecological drives and school development, reinforcing their mission to harmonize modern living with nature while planning future expansions across residential, commercial, and retail sectors.

