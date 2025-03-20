Mana Projects: 25-Year Legacy of Transforming Bengaluru's Real Estate Landscape
Mana Projects celebrates 25 years of innovation in Bengaluru's real estate sector. Under the leadership of Mr. Kishore Reddy, the company has overcome challenges, setting industry benchmarks with sustainable designs and eco-friendly developments. Their projects blend modern living with nature, showcasing a commitment to quality and community impact.
Mana Projects, a pioneering real estate developer in Bengaluru, marks its 25-year milestone of reshaping the city's skyline. The company's journey, initiated in the 2000s, has grown from modest beginnings to becoming a leader built on customer loyalty and trust.
Guided by the visionary Mr. Kishore Reddy, Mana Projects focused on Bengaluru's Southeast market, renowned for thriving IT parks and top-tier facilities. This strategic focus helped build strong communities, elevating urban living standards with projects like India's first vertical forest tower, Mana Foresta.
Despite economic challenges, Mana Projects maintained excellence through innovation. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in iconic projects and CSR initiatives like ecological drives and school development, reinforcing their mission to harmonize modern living with nature while planning future expansions across residential, commercial, and retail sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Akshaya Patra Foundation Honored with Prestigious Best Civil Society Award by Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
SBI on the Rise: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability
From Congestion to Sustainability: Why Cities Must Invest in Cycling Infrastructure
IATA Announces Focus on Digitalization, Sustainability, and Security for 2025 World Cargo Symposium