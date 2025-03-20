Left Menu

Mana Projects: 25-Year Legacy of Transforming Bengaluru's Real Estate Landscape

Mana Projects celebrates 25 years of innovation in Bengaluru's real estate sector. Under the leadership of Mr. Kishore Reddy, the company has overcome challenges, setting industry benchmarks with sustainable designs and eco-friendly developments. Their projects blend modern living with nature, showcasing a commitment to quality and community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mana Projects, a pioneering real estate developer in Bengaluru, marks its 25-year milestone of reshaping the city's skyline. The company's journey, initiated in the 2000s, has grown from modest beginnings to becoming a leader built on customer loyalty and trust.

Guided by the visionary Mr. Kishore Reddy, Mana Projects focused on Bengaluru's Southeast market, renowned for thriving IT parks and top-tier facilities. This strategic focus helped build strong communities, elevating urban living standards with projects like India's first vertical forest tower, Mana Foresta.

Despite economic challenges, Mana Projects maintained excellence through innovation. Their commitment to sustainability is evident in iconic projects and CSR initiatives like ecological drives and school development, reinforcing their mission to harmonize modern living with nature while planning future expansions across residential, commercial, and retail sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

