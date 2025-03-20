Elevator Freefall: Close Call in Thane
Three people sustained minor injuries when an elevator fell from the seventh floor in Thane's Jikra Mahal building, Maharashtra. The accident happened after the lift's cables snapped, causing the elevator to plunge. Six individuals were present, with three, including two children, receiving treatment for minor injuries and later discharged.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, three individuals, including two minors, were injured when an elevator plummeted from the seventh floor in Maharashtra's Thane city. This accident occurred at the Jikra Mahal building in the Mumbra area on Wednesday evening, following a cable failure, officials said.
According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the elevator housed six people at the time of the malfunction. Despite the dramatic fall, only three received minor injuries and have since been released from medical care after treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.
The incident has raised concerns about elevator safety in residential buildings, prompting municipal authorities to assess and ensure the integrity of similar infrastructures to prevent future occurrences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Alfred Threatens Sports: Teams Rally to Support Family Safety
Maharashtra assembly suspends SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi from House membership till end of ongoing budget session.
Maharashtra MLA Suspended Over Controversial Aurangzeb Remarks
Outrage in Maharashtra Over OBC Community Member's Torture
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Resignations and Controversies Unfold