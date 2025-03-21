Lagos Phase-2: Revolutionizing Real Estate in North Bengaluru

Bricks & Milestones, a dynamic Bangalore-based real estate company, today unveiled Lagos - Phase 2, a substantial plotted development project in North Bengaluru. This latest venture encompasses 25 acres with 300 villa plots and is situated strategically on the Devanahalli - Doddaballapur road, offering diverse plot sizes and a 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

North Bengaluru continues to rapidly develop, and Lagos provides residents with quick access to key areas like Devanahalli Business Park, Bangalore Investment Region, and the Bengaluru International Airport, facilitating convenient connectivity. The project's name, Lagos, pays homage to nearby lakes, such as the Shivapura lake, and delivers a holistic living experience.

Mr. Kiran Reddy, CEO & Founder of Bricks & Milestones, described Lagos as a flagship project, emphasizing a customer-first approach in offering amenities close to various educational and recreational facilities. As Doddaballapur emerges as a development hotspot, the project aligns with its future growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)