Efficient Wood Stoves Revolutionize Anti-Poaching Camps in Kaziranga

In a progressive move to enhance the living conditions of forest frontline staff, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has begun distributing industry-designed, efficient wood stoves across its anti-poaching camps. As part of the International Day of Forests celebration, 45 camps received these innovative stoves, boosting morale and operational effectiveness.

Traditionally, the remote camps relied on self-made stoves that posed health hazards, consumed time, and resulted in inefficient firewood usage. The new stoves address these issues, reducing firewood consumption by half and cutting emissions by 80%. This initiative aligns with the Park's mission to continuously improve anti-poaching strategies, ensuring a more sustainable environment for conservation efforts.

These advancements come in the wake of a noticeable decline in poaching incidents, attributed in part to the 'Kaziranga model of conservation.' With 233 anti-poaching camps spread across the park, Kaziranga has established a benchmark in wildlife protection, playing a vital role in safeguarding its rich biodiversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)