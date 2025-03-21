Left Menu

Efficient Wood Stoves Revolutionize Anti-Poaching Camps in Kaziranga

Kaziranga National Park distributed efficient wood stoves to anti-poaching camps, significantly improving life quality for staff. The new stoves reduce firewood use by 50%, cut emissions by 80%, and lower health risks. Poaching has decreased, and improvements aim to boost staff morale and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive move to enhance the living conditions of forest frontline staff, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has begun distributing industry-designed, efficient wood stoves across its anti-poaching camps. As part of the International Day of Forests celebration, 45 camps received these innovative stoves, boosting morale and operational effectiveness.

Traditionally, the remote camps relied on self-made stoves that posed health hazards, consumed time, and resulted in inefficient firewood usage. The new stoves address these issues, reducing firewood consumption by half and cutting emissions by 80%. This initiative aligns with the Park's mission to continuously improve anti-poaching strategies, ensuring a more sustainable environment for conservation efforts.

These advancements come in the wake of a noticeable decline in poaching incidents, attributed in part to the 'Kaziranga model of conservation.' With 233 anti-poaching camps spread across the park, Kaziranga has established a benchmark in wildlife protection, playing a vital role in safeguarding its rich biodiversity.

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

