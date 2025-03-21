Seismic Jolt: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Panama

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean south of Panama near the island of Coiba on Friday, leading to significant shaking in parts of Panama and neighboring Costa Rica. Despite the intensity, local authorities have yet to report any damages.

The United States Geological Survey, along with local authorities, pinpointed the quake's epicenter 78 km southwest of Coiba, a national park and former penal colony, at a shallow depth of 10 km. No tsunami warnings were issued by watch centers across the region, offering relief to coastal communities.

Social media footage captured in Burica, a town at Panama's southern border with Costa Rica, showed belongings shaking intensely for nearly a minute, highlighting the earthquake's impact even at a distance of 123 km from the epicenter.

(With inputs from agencies.)