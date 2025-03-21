Left Menu

Seismic Jolt: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Panama

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean near Panama's Coiba Island, causing significant tremors in parts of Panama and Costa Rica. According to USGS and local authorities, the quake was centered 78 km southwest of Coiba at a depth of 10 km. No tsunami warnings were issued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:07 IST
Seismic Jolt: Powerful 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Panama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean south of Panama near the island of Coiba on Friday, leading to significant shaking in parts of Panama and neighboring Costa Rica. Despite the intensity, local authorities have yet to report any damages.

The United States Geological Survey, along with local authorities, pinpointed the quake's epicenter 78 km southwest of Coiba, a national park and former penal colony, at a shallow depth of 10 km. No tsunami warnings were issued by watch centers across the region, offering relief to coastal communities.

Social media footage captured in Burica, a town at Panama's southern border with Costa Rica, showed belongings shaking intensely for nearly a minute, highlighting the earthquake's impact even at a distance of 123 km from the epicenter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025