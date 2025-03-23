Wildfires Rage in North Carolina Amid Hurricane Recovery
North Carolina wildfires prompt evacuations in Polk County as emergency crews fight to control the flames. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety warns residents of dangerous conditions. The region is still grappling with damage from Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread destruction in September.
Wildfires have erupted in North Carolina, leading to mandatory evacuations in parts of Polk County as emergency responders strive to control the blazes. The evacuation order, issued by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, highlights serious risks to residents.
Public safety officials have emphasized the urgency of the situation, citing the potential for reduced visibility and blocked evacuation routes. A shelter has been established in Columbus to accommodate those displaced by the fires.
The state is already reeling from extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Helene last September, which led to significant road destruction and closures. The combination of wildfire threats and ongoing hurricane recovery efforts puts further strain on the region.
