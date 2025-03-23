Left Menu

Revival and Cleansing: How Namami Gange and Kanpur's Transformation Shine in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Namami Gange project and its success in cleaning the Ganga river. He stressed the revival of Kanpur's industrial landscape, criticizing previous governments for neglect. Kanpur's urban development includes improved infrastructure and a metro system, symbolizing progress and modernization.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday applauded the Namami Gange project's efforts in cleansing the Ganga river, celebrating its success alongside the grand festival of Maha Kumbh. Launched in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Namami Gange aims to arrest pollution and revive the sacred river.

Adityanath noted the significant reduction in pollution levels since 1986, when the Ganga Action Plan initially floundered. Aquatic life, including dolphins, has returned, demonstrating the project's impact and reinforcing India's dedication to preserving its heritage and natural resources.

The Chief Minister also addressed Kanpur's revitalization, highlighting industrial resurgence and improvements in infrastructure and connectivity. Formerly a major textile hub, Kanpur suffered decline but is now witnessing industrial renewal, with defense corridors and metro projects showcasing urban development and economic rebirth.

