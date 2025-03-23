Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Temple: Lightning Claims Two Lives

Two individuals died and four others were critically injured in Korba district, Chhattisgarh, after being struck by lightning near an ancient temple. The incident happened under a tree during a rainstorm. Local police responded quickly to the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital.

Updated: 23-03-2025 19:52 IST
In a tragic incident on Sunday afternoon, two people lost their lives and four others sustained critical injuries after lightning struck them in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The unfortunate event occurred near an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Kosagai.

Police reported that the victims sought refuge under a tree as rain began to pour in Kosagaigarh village, situated under the jurisdiction of Bango police station. Among the affected were Nandlal Yadav, 35, and Shiv Kumar, 37, who both died instantly.

Authorities were quick to arrive at the scene, providing immediate medical assistance. The injured were swiftly transported to a medical college hospital in Korba and their conditions remain critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

