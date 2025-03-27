South Korea's Devastating Wildfires: A Wake-Up Call on Climate Crisis
South Korea faces its worst wildfires, killing 26 and displacing over 37,000. Fueled by dry weather and strong winds, the blazes have destroyed hundreds of structures. Authorities struggle to control fires, with limited rain forecast. Human error is suspected as a cause, highlighting the climate crisis.
- Country:
- South Korea
Helicopters flew overhead, dropping water to tame raging wildfires across South Korea's southeastern regions on Thursday. The blazes, described as the country's worst ever, have tragically claimed 26 lives, displaced over 37,000 people, and razed more than 300 structures to the ground.
Despite the deployment of thousands of personnel and equipment, authorities have been handicapped by powerful winds and dry conditions. While rain is anticipated later in the day, officials caution that the forecast of less than 5 millimeters will unlikely douse the flames or significantly aid ongoing firefighting efforts.
Amidst rescue operations, there have been hints of human negligence, with some fires traced back to individuals clearing land and welding. South Korea's Disaster Response Centre admits these events underscore an increasingly urgent climate crisis, echoing alarm bells sounded by scientists worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Whiplash: Cities Caught in Extreme Weather Swings
US Domestic Turmoil: Extreme Weather, Deportations, and Political Standoffs
Extreme Weather Patterns Hit Karnataka: Heatwave and Rains Coexist
Bengal Braces for Thundersqualls: IMD Warns of Extreme Weather
Human Error Likely at Fault in DHL Cargo Plane Crash