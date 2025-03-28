Currency Markets Navigate Turbulence Amid Tariff Concerns
The dollar faces a challenging week due to tariff worries, seeing a quarterly loss. In contrast, the euro is set to rise significantly due to several factors, including peace prospects in Ukraine and dollar weakness. Other currencies like the yen and Scandinavian currencies also see notable gains.
The dollar concluded a tumultuous week, grappling with potential quarterly losses amid escalating tariff concerns. Fears of impeded U.S. growth, fueled by tariff discussions, have pressured U.S. yields and stocks downward, impacting the currency market significantly.
Meanwhile, the euro nears a notable quarterly ascent, spurred by peace prospects in Ukraine, a declining dollar, and elevating German yields. Scandinavian currencies emerge as standout performers, with Sweden's crown and Norway's krone showcasing impressive gains, as rate reductions remain improbable.
As markets brace for more developments regarding U.S. tariffs, traders remain on alert, especially with President Trump's announcement of imminent new tariffs. This has unsettled currency positions, leaving traders in cautious anticipation of further developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)