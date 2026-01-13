Currency Clash: Japan Battles Yen's Downfall Amid Potential Election Turmoil

In a candid statement reflecting Japan's rising concerns, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama highlighted the recent 'one-sided depreciation' of the yen, discussing potential interventions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This dialogue comes as the yen dips past critical benchmarks amid speculation of a snap election by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The yen's decline has alarmed policymakers due to its impact on import costs and household expenses, compounding the pressure on Takaichi struggling with contradictory fiscal policies. Speaking in Washington, Katayama emphasized the alignment of U.S. and Japanese perspectives on the volatile currency market.

Although no immediate interventions were announced, the conversation indicated that Japan remained poised to act, maintaining a proactive stance if irregular currency fluctuations persist. Concurrently, strategic dialogues on multilateral mineral supply chains proceeded, highlighting geopolitical tensions involving trade restrictions with Beijing.

