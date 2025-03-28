Central Myanmar Rocked by Powerful Earthquake, Shakes Felt in Bangkok
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar, with tremors felt in Bangkok, causing panic. The quake struck 17.2 km from Mandalay at a depth of 10 km. No immediate reports of damage in Myanmar, but in Bangkok, people fled buildings and witnessed water splashing from pools.
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 struck central Myanmar on Friday, as confirmed by earthquake monitoring services.
The tremors were felt as far away as Bangkok, where hundreds of people evacuated buildings in panic, seeking safety in the capital's streets.
The quake's epicenter was located approximately 17.2 kilometers from Mandalay, a city of 1.2 million residents, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. While no immediate information on damage from Myanmar was available, witnesses in Bangkok reported alarming scenes, with water visibly splashing out of swimming pools.
(With inputs from agencies.)
