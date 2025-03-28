Tremors in Kolkata and Imphal: Ripple Effects of Bangkok Earthquake

On Friday, mild tremors were detected in Kolkata and Imphal following a significant earthquake measuring 7.7 in magnitude, centered in Bangkok, Thailand.

The earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 50 kilometers east of Monywa, in central Myanmar. While Kolkata residents experienced minor shaking and reports of swaying wall hangings, official sources confirmed no property damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, in Imphal's Thangal Bazar, the tremors caused panic due to the presence of old multi-storey buildings, although there have been no reports of any structural damage according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)