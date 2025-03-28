Left Menu

Tremors in Kolkata and Imphal: Ripple Effects of Bangkok Earthquake

A potent earthquake of magnitude 7.7 in Bangkok causes mild tremors in Kolkata and Imphal. Despite the shaking, no damages or casualties have been reported in these cities. Residents in Imphal, particularly in Thangal Bazar, experienced significant panic but remained unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, mild tremors were detected in Kolkata and Imphal following a significant earthquake measuring 7.7 in magnitude, centered in Bangkok, Thailand.

The earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 50 kilometers east of Monywa, in central Myanmar. While Kolkata residents experienced minor shaking and reports of swaying wall hangings, official sources confirmed no property damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, in Imphal's Thangal Bazar, the tremors caused panic due to the presence of old multi-storey buildings, although there have been no reports of any structural damage according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

