North-West Bengaluru: A Rising Secondary Business District Spotlight

A study forecasts a transformative growth in Bengaluru's North-West Corridor, especially along Tumkur Road, predicting an annual 10% increase in land value. With commercial stock projected between 16 and 19 million square feet and substantial residential demand, the area is becoming a hub for real estate development.

Findings from Brigade Group and Meraqi Advisory illustrate significant upgrades in infrastructure, designating the North-West as one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing Secondary Business Districts. The region's evolving appeal is credited to well-developed metro connectivity and a burgeoning socio-economic profile.

The study reveals that the region offers a cost-effective alternative to central locations like Hebbal, enhancing its attractiveness for Grade A offices. As demand for flexible office spaces rises, the area's potential as a commercial hotspot is further emphasized, supported by new hotels, retail, and dining establishments.

