Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

The search effort to locate six individuals missing for over a month in the collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel continued on Friday. Rescue personnel are working tirelessly to remove seeping water and soil, which have severely hindered progress, according to officials.

The challenges inside the tunnel have been aggravated by water seepage and accumulated soil. Furthermore, steel obstructions obstructing excavation are being systematically dismantled. An official release confirmed these efforts, noting assistance from the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Efforts to extract loco train cabins buried beneath the soil have been accelerated. On February 22, eight people, including engineers and laborers, became trapped in the SLBC tunnel after a section collapsed. So far, the bodies of two victims, Gurpreet Singh and Manoj Kumar, have been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)