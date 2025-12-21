Lewis Pullman Fulfills Dream in 'Spaceballs 2' alongside Father
Actor Lewis Pullman describes filming 'Spaceballs 2', the sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks comedy, as a 'dream come true'. The film reunites him with his father, Bill Pullman, who reprises his role, and is directed by Josh Greenbaum. The plot closely follows the original's comedic parody style.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
Actor Lewis Pullman expressed immense excitement over completing the filming of 'Spaceballs 2', viewing the project as a 'dream come true'.
The live-action sequel brings together Lewis with his father, Bill Pullman, returning to play Lone Starr. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, the film echoes the comedic style of its predecessor.
The movie remains under wraps regarding specific plot details, yet maintains the parody essence of the original, noted for lampooning iconic sci-fi movies.