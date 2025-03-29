Left Menu

Massive Development Push: Modi in Chhattisgarh for Rs 33,700 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the foundation laying and dedication of development projects exceeding Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh. The projects cover power generation, gas distribution, rail infrastructure, and education. The initiative aims for economic growth and self-reliance in the power sector alongside housing and educational improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:37 IST
Massive Development Push: Modi in Chhattisgarh for Rs 33,700 Crore Projects
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a series of development projects totaling more than Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh. These groundbreaking efforts span across various sectors including power, transportation, and education, aiming for substantial regional growth.

Centric to improving India's power infrastructure, Modi will launch several projects, including NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project and a new City Gas Distribution initiative by Bharat Petroleum. The Prime Minister will also unveil significant rail projects and complete the 100% electrification of the railways in Chhattisgarh.

In a bid to enhance educational facilities, Modi will initiate improvements under the PM SHRI Schools and Vidya Samiksha Kendra programs. Additionally, a ceremony for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will see the Prime Minister handing over keys to new housing scheme beneficiaries, reflecting a focus on holistic regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025