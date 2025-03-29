Massive Development Push: Modi in Chhattisgarh for Rs 33,700 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a series of development projects totaling more than Rs 33,700 crore in Chhattisgarh. These groundbreaking efforts span across various sectors including power, transportation, and education, aiming for substantial regional growth.

Centric to improving India's power infrastructure, Modi will launch several projects, including NTPC's Sipat Super Thermal Power Project and a new City Gas Distribution initiative by Bharat Petroleum. The Prime Minister will also unveil significant rail projects and complete the 100% electrification of the railways in Chhattisgarh.

In a bid to enhance educational facilities, Modi will initiate improvements under the PM SHRI Schools and Vidya Samiksha Kendra programs. Additionally, a ceremony for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will see the Prime Minister handing over keys to new housing scheme beneficiaries, reflecting a focus on holistic regional development.

