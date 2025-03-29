Left Menu

Desperate Efforts and Global Response: Myanmar's Struggle with Devastating Earthquake

Myanmar faces a catastrophic natural disaster with a 7.7 magnitude earthquake, resulting in over 1,600 deaths. As international aid arrives, rescue operations continue amid significant damages to infrastructure. Neighboring Thailand also suffered losses. The global community responds with aid to support the affected regions.

Updated: 29-03-2025 22:19 IST
A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing over 1,600 deaths and extensive damage to infrastructure, including airports and highways. This natural disaster, among the most severe in recent memory, has crippled the war-torn country.

With international attention on the Southeast Asian nation, global aid is being dispatched. China and India are among the countries providing significant aid contributions. Meanwhile, Thailand, also affected, is conducting rescue operations to assist victims under the debris of a collapsed building in Bangkok.

Despite global efforts, Myanmar's damaged roads and infrastructure hinder relief activities, leading to desperate conditions for survivors. The tragedy highlights ongoing humanitarian challenges faced by a country still embroiled in civil strife.

