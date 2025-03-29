Tragedy Strikes at Bandhavgarh: Elephant Casualty

A tragic incident unfolded in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, when a forest security worker was killed by an elephant on Saturday. The tragic victim has been identified as Nagendra Singh, a dedicated worker in the reserve.

The incident took place at the tusker camp where Singh had gone to feed an elephant named Ashtam. Authorities confirmed that the animal trampled Singh, leading to his untimely death. His body has since been sent for post-mortem examination.

An investigation led by Inspector Mukesh Marshkole from Manpur police station is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event. The passing of Singh has cast a somber mood over those involved in wildlife protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)