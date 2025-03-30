Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake and War Compound Crisis
A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar near Mandalay, killing over 1,600 people, while affected areas remain inaccessible due to civil war conditions. Rescue efforts are impeded by damaged infrastructure, leading to international aid mobilization. Nearby Thailand also faced destruction, with 17 reported dead.
- Country:
- Thailand
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, causing widespread devastation and claiming over 1,600 lives. The quake, which also affected Thailand, hit amidst an ongoing civil war, complicating relief efforts due to impaired infrastructure.
Efforts to rescue trapped individuals and provide medical assistance are hampered by downed roads and bridges, as well as communication challenges. In Myanmar, around 3,408 people remain missing, with rescue operations primarily led by local volunteers. Nations like India, China, and Russia have dispatched aid and rescue teams to support the efforts.
In Thailand, the earthquake claimed 17 lives and wreaked havoc in areas like Bangkok. Meanwhile, Myanmar's internal conflict exacerbates the crisis, rendering some areas too dangerous for aid workers. Despite a partial ceasefire announced by the National Unity Government, military actions continue, complicating humanitarian efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- earthquake
- rescue
- aid
- Mandalay
- civil war
- Thailand
- infrastructure
- casualties
- relief efforts
ALSO READ
U.S. Sanctions on Thailand: A Bold Move Against China's Uyghur Policies
Thailand's Automotive Sector Strengthened by ILO-Japan Skills Initiative
ILO Strengthens Thailand’s Automotive Industry Through Expanded Social Dialogue and Sustainability Training Initiative
Controversial Uyghur Deportation: Thailand's Diplomatic Balancing Act
Thailand Delegation Visits Xinjiang Amid Uyghur Deportation Concerns