Left Menu

Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake and War Compound Crisis

A devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar near Mandalay, killing over 1,600 people, while affected areas remain inaccessible due to civil war conditions. Rescue efforts are impeded by damaged infrastructure, leading to international aid mobilization. Nearby Thailand also faced destruction, with 17 reported dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:33 IST
Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake and War Compound Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, causing widespread devastation and claiming over 1,600 lives. The quake, which also affected Thailand, hit amidst an ongoing civil war, complicating relief efforts due to impaired infrastructure.

Efforts to rescue trapped individuals and provide medical assistance are hampered by downed roads and bridges, as well as communication challenges. In Myanmar, around 3,408 people remain missing, with rescue operations primarily led by local volunteers. Nations like India, China, and Russia have dispatched aid and rescue teams to support the efforts.

In Thailand, the earthquake claimed 17 lives and wreaked havoc in areas like Bangkok. Meanwhile, Myanmar's internal conflict exacerbates the crisis, rendering some areas too dangerous for aid workers. Despite a partial ceasefire announced by the National Unity Government, military actions continue, complicating humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025