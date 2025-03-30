Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake and War Compound Crisis

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, causing widespread devastation and claiming over 1,600 lives. The quake, which also affected Thailand, hit amidst an ongoing civil war, complicating relief efforts due to impaired infrastructure.

Efforts to rescue trapped individuals and provide medical assistance are hampered by downed roads and bridges, as well as communication challenges. In Myanmar, around 3,408 people remain missing, with rescue operations primarily led by local volunteers. Nations like India, China, and Russia have dispatched aid and rescue teams to support the efforts.

In Thailand, the earthquake claimed 17 lives and wreaked havoc in areas like Bangkok. Meanwhile, Myanmar's internal conflict exacerbates the crisis, rendering some areas too dangerous for aid workers. Despite a partial ceasefire announced by the National Unity Government, military actions continue, complicating humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)