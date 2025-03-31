Tragedy Strikes as Uprooted Tree Kills Six in Kullu

A powerful storm in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district took a tragic turn, leaving six people dead, including four tourists, when a huge tree was uprooted and fell on multiple vehicles near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib, officials reported.

Rescue and relief efforts are being conducted by medical teams, police, and revenue officials on-site, confirmed Kullu Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla. Victims include Reena from Jammu and Kashmir, Sameer from Nepal, and tourists Varsini, Dhinta, Manish, and Gulshan from various Indian states.

The Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition expressed profound sorrow over the incident. Authorities have been directed to provide necessary assistance and ensure quality medical care for the injured. Online videos highlight initial delays in emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)