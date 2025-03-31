Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Uprooted Tree Kills Six in Kullu

A devastating storm in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, led to the uprooting of a massive tree that killed six individuals, including four tourists. Local authorities and medical teams are conducting rescue operations. The incident garnered reactions from state leaders, while victims' families are being supported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2025 01:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 01:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Uprooted Tree Kills Six in Kullu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A powerful storm in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district took a tragic turn, leaving six people dead, including four tourists, when a huge tree was uprooted and fell on multiple vehicles near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib, officials reported.

Rescue and relief efforts are being conducted by medical teams, police, and revenue officials on-site, confirmed Kullu Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla. Victims include Reena from Jammu and Kashmir, Sameer from Nepal, and tourists Varsini, Dhinta, Manish, and Gulshan from various Indian states.

The Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition expressed profound sorrow over the incident. Authorities have been directed to provide necessary assistance and ensure quality medical care for the injured. Online videos highlight initial delays in emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025