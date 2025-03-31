Left Menu

Scorching Heat Wave Alert in Andhra Pradesh: 38 Mandals on High Alert

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecasts a heat wave in 38 mandals, with severe conditions expected in specific districts. Maximum temperatures reached 41.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday in some areas. 13 districts recorded over 40 degrees Celsius, necessitating precautions and public awareness.

Amaravati | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:39 IST
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a forecast warning of heat wave conditions across 38 mandals in the state on Monday, according to managing director R Kurmanadh.

Among the regions affected, nine mandals in Vizianagaram district have been identified, followed by Srikakulam and East Godavari with eight each, and 10 in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Severe heat wave conditions are particularly expected to impact Chintoor and Kunavaram mandals in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Monday.

On Sunday, the hottest temperatures were recorded in Ammanigudipadu in Prakasam district and Siddavatam in YSR Kadapa district, both reaching 41.9 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Kambalakunta in Annamayya district and Allagadda in Nandyal district recorded temperatures of 41.5 degrees Celsius. In total, 13 districts experienced temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, urging authorities to alert the public on necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

