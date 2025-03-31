Left Menu

Tragic Canal Plunge Claims Three Lives Near Sanand

Three individuals died when their car fell into a canal near Sanand town in Gujarat. Two others managed to escape. The tragedy occurred during their return from a temple visit, as the driver failed to navigate a difficult turn. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals tragically lost their lives when their vehicle plunged into a canal near Sanand town in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. The accident claimed the lives of Kanubhai Desai, Darshan Desai, and Vishal Desai, who were seated in the back.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday as the group was returning to Zundal village in Gandhinagar district after visiting a temple in Virochannagar. The driver and a front-seat passenger managed to escape the sinking car and reach safety.

Police inspector JR Zala from Sanand GIDC station reported that the mishap occurred because the driver could not negotiate a challenging turn. An accidental death report has been filed, and an investigation is under process to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

