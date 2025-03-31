Left Menu

Contentious Land Dispute Sparks Student Protests at University of Hyderabad

Students at the University of Hyderabad are protesting the Telangana government's development plans for a 400-acre land area, claiming it belongs to the university. The state's claim is contested by the university's registrar, and the matter has sparked opposition from political entities and environmental activists over ecological concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over a 400-acre land parcel at Kancha Gachibowli has escalated as University of Hyderabad students protest against the Telangana government's development plans. The students claim the land, which borders the university, should be protected due to its ecological significance, including the renowned Mushroom Rock area.

The university's registrar contradicted the state's assertion that the land boundary was finalized. Meanwhile, the Telangana government maintains that the land was legally acquired and is crucial for infrastructure development, particularly for a planned IT park. This assertion, however, faces backlash from political parties and environmental activists, citing 'green murder' in the area.

Amid ongoing legal battles and student protests, stakeholders, including politicians from BRS and BJP, have weighed in, emphasizing the need for conservation. The dispute underscores tensions between urban development and ecological preservation, further complicated by political interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

