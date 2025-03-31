Contentious Land Dispute Sparks Student Protests at University of Hyderabad

The controversy over a 400-acre land parcel at Kancha Gachibowli has escalated as University of Hyderabad students protest against the Telangana government's development plans. The students claim the land, which borders the university, should be protected due to its ecological significance, including the renowned Mushroom Rock area.

The university's registrar contradicted the state's assertion that the land boundary was finalized. Meanwhile, the Telangana government maintains that the land was legally acquired and is crucial for infrastructure development, particularly for a planned IT park. This assertion, however, faces backlash from political parties and environmental activists, citing 'green murder' in the area.

Amid ongoing legal battles and student protests, stakeholders, including politicians from BRS and BJP, have weighed in, emphasizing the need for conservation. The dispute underscores tensions between urban development and ecological preservation, further complicated by political interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)