Thunderstorms Bring Relief to Scorching Odisha

In a hopeful development for Odisha residents, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and light rainfall in numerous districts over the coming days. This weather change is anticipated to provide relief from the extreme heat.

Manorama Mohanty, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, reported that thunderstorms with light rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected in districts like Koraput, Malkangiri, and Bolangir on Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions.

Temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in several areas on Monday, with Jharsuguda reaching 42 degrees Celsius. The anticipated rainfall is expected to alleviate these sweltering conditions, with similar weather expected until April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)