Bangkok's High-Rise Tragedy: Race Against Time in the Wake of Myanmar's Earthquake

An unprecedented disaster unfolded when an earthquake from Myanmar sent shockwaves that reached Bangkok, causing the collapse of a high-rise building under construction. Tragically, among those impacted were the worker Kyi Tan and several colleagues who were on-site when the disaster struck.

Despite desperate attempts to contact loved ones, families of the missing await any news as search and rescue operations continue. Naruemon Thonglek, whose partner was among the workers, described the gut-wrenching moment when she realized he was unreachable.

As Thai authorities investigate the collapse, they face mounting criticism over safety standards in Bangkok's buildings. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has mandated inspections of all high-rise structures as the city grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophic event.

