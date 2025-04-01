Left Menu

Bangkok's High-Rise Tragedy: Race Against Time in the Wake of Myanmar's Earthquake

The recent earthquake in Myanmar has caused a high-rise under construction in Bangkok to collapse, claiming lives and leaving many missing. Local authorities are in a race against time to rescue survivors. Families await news amidst rising safety concerns about building standards in Thailand's capital.

Updated: 01-04-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 09:35 IST
An unprecedented disaster unfolded when an earthquake from Myanmar sent shockwaves that reached Bangkok, causing the collapse of a high-rise building under construction. Tragically, among those impacted were the worker Kyi Tan and several colleagues who were on-site when the disaster struck.

Despite desperate attempts to contact loved ones, families of the missing await any news as search and rescue operations continue. Naruemon Thonglek, whose partner was among the workers, described the gut-wrenching moment when she realized he was unreachable.

As Thai authorities investigate the collapse, they face mounting criticism over safety standards in Bangkok's buildings. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has mandated inspections of all high-rise structures as the city grapples with the aftermath of this catastrophic event.

