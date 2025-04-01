Left Menu

Devastation in Naypyitaw: Myanmar's Centurial Earthquake

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck Naypyitaw, Myanmar’s capital, leaving around 2,000 dead and causing widespread destruction. The devastation has disrupted everyday life and military power centers, prompting urgent appeals for international aid amid continued civil conflict and symbolic interpretations by the superstitious populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:06 IST
Devastation in Naypyitaw: Myanmar's Centurial Earthquake
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake has rocked Naypyitaw, Myanmar's capital, causing widespread destruction and claiming approximately 2,000 lives. The ancient architecture-inspired city, which has been largely insulated from the ongoing civil war, now faces dire circumstances without electricity, water, or internet.

Satellite imagery reveals significant damage to hospitals and government buildings, including the foreign ministry and the presidential palace, where a gold-lined staircase and chandelier lie in ruins. Local residents report acute shortages of resources, with essential supplies like food, water, and medicine becoming luxuries.

The junta has swiftly appealed for international assistance, as some analysts suggest Naypyitaw benefits more significantly than other devastated regions. Meanwhile, the military continues its operations, seemingly undeterred, even as superstitious interpretations of disaster loom over the nation's shaken populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025