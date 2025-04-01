A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake has rocked Naypyitaw, Myanmar's capital, causing widespread destruction and claiming approximately 2,000 lives. The ancient architecture-inspired city, which has been largely insulated from the ongoing civil war, now faces dire circumstances without electricity, water, or internet.

Satellite imagery reveals significant damage to hospitals and government buildings, including the foreign ministry and the presidential palace, where a gold-lined staircase and chandelier lie in ruins. Local residents report acute shortages of resources, with essential supplies like food, water, and medicine becoming luxuries.

The junta has swiftly appealed for international assistance, as some analysts suggest Naypyitaw benefits more significantly than other devastated regions. Meanwhile, the military continues its operations, seemingly undeterred, even as superstitious interpretations of disaster loom over the nation's shaken populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)