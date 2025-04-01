Earthquake Impact on Thailand's Economy: A Brief Disruption?

Thailand's recent earthquake caused significant damage, yet economic disruption is expected to be minimal. Officials predict a short-term impact on the economy, with a growth forecast remaining at 3%.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat addressed the situation on Tuesday, emphasizing ongoing assessments of the earthquake's effects on the country.

He assured that the government remains poised to implement necessary support measures should the need arise to stabilize the economic landscape.

