Earthquake Impact on Thailand's Economy: A Brief Disruption?
A recent earthquake in Thailand caused damage, but officials expect only a short-term economic impact. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stated the government is evaluating the effects and preparing support measures if necessary.
Thailand's recent earthquake caused significant damage, yet economic disruption is expected to be minimal. Officials predict a short-term impact on the economy, with a growth forecast remaining at 3%.
Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat addressed the situation on Tuesday, emphasizing ongoing assessments of the earthquake's effects on the country.
He assured that the government remains poised to implement necessary support measures should the need arise to stabilize the economic landscape.
