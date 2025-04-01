GCOS Recognizes GTN-R as a Key Contributor to Climate Monitoring and Water Cycle Understanding

The Global Climate Observing System (GCOS) Secretariat is proud to announce the official accreditation of the Global Terrestrial Network for River Discharge (GTN-R) as one of its GCOS Affiliated Networks. This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen global climate observation systems, particularly in the field of freshwater monitoring and the terrestrial hydrological cycle.

GTN-R represents a crucial component of the Global Runoff Data Centre (GRDC), which has been operating under the auspices of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) since 1988. Hosted by the German Federal Institute of Hydrology (BfG), the GRDC has long served as a central repository for global river discharge data. GTN-R serves as a specialized subset of this broader data center, comprising over 300 strategically located river discharge gauging stations situated near the mouths of major rivers around the world.

These gauging stations provide critical, long-term, high-quality datasets that are indispensable for global water resource assessments. Positioned at the interface of land and ocean, the data collected by GTN-R offer a comprehensive view of freshwater flux into marine environments, a key factor influencing coastal salinity, ocean stratification, and overall climate system dynamics. The ability to quantify river discharge on a global scale enables scientists, policymakers, and climate modelers to better understand and predict the impacts of climate variability and long-term climate change on water availability, flood risks, and the global water cycle.

The accreditation process for GCOS Affiliated Networks is rigorous and involves a detailed review of the candidate network’s operations, data quality, coverage, and consistency with the GCOS Climate Monitoring Principles (GCMPs). GTN-R’s application was reviewed by the GCOS Network Manager in collaboration with technical experts from the GCOS Panels. The review concluded that GTN-R meets the high standards required for affiliation, with recognition of its commitment to maintaining stable, well-documented, and openly accessible datasets critical for climate monitoring.

As a newly accredited GCOS Affiliated Network, GTN-R joins a select group of global observation systems dedicated to improving climate knowledge and supporting international frameworks like the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS). GTN-R’s contributions are particularly valuable in monitoring terrestrial water changes, supporting ecosystem management, informing disaster risk reduction strategies, and contributing to sustainable development goals (SDGs), especially those related to clean water (SDG 6) and climate action (SDG 13).

The GCOS Secretariat extends its sincere congratulations to the Global Terrestrial Network for River Discharge on this important recognition. This affiliation not only validates GTN-R’s role in global climate monitoring but also opens up opportunities for deeper collaboration in future research, data sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

In an era where understanding water and climate dynamics is more critical than ever, the GTN-R stands as a vital pillar in the global climate observation infrastructure. GCOS looks forward to continuing and expanding its cooperation with GTN-R as we work together toward a more resilient and informed future.

For more information about GTN-R and its data, visit the Global Runoff Data Centre website.