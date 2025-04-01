Race Against Time: Rescues Amidst Myanmar's Earthquake Calamity
A devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with a magnitude of 7.7, has claimed over 2,000 lives and left thousands injured. Rescue efforts continue for survivors, including a 63-year-old woman saved after 91 hours. The disaster adds to the country's existing humanitarian crisis amid a civil war.
In a miraculous rescue operation, a 63-year-old woman was saved from the ruins of a collapsed building in Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw, where a severe earthquake struck. The disaster, which took place on Friday, has tragically resulted in over 2,000 deaths, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian struggles due to the civil unrest.
The Myanmar fire department announced the successful rescue, occurring 91 hours post-collapse, but the prospects of finding additional survivors are growing dim. With the earthquake's epicenter near Mandalay, the tragedy has left many regions without critical infrastructure, complicating recovery efforts.
In the aftermath, more than 10,000 structures have been reported as either collapsed or severely damaged across central and northwest Myanmar. The quake's repercussions have also been felt in neighboring Thailand, where it led to a construction-site catastrophe that claimed 20 lives and injured 34 in Bangkok.
