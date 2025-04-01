SA Leads Ocean Sustainability Talks at Major Global Climate Conference

As the current holder of the G20 Presidency, South Africa is taking bold steps to advance global efforts for ocean sustainability, with a particular focus on initiatives tailored to Africa’s unique environmental challenges. The country is currently hosting the 14th International Conference on Southern Hemisphere Meteorology and Oceanography (ICSHMO) in Cape Town, a pivotal event that underscores its growing influence in global climate science and policy.

This prestigious five-day scientific gathering, underway since Monday, marks the first time ICSHMO has returned to African shores since 1997. The conference draws leading meteorologists, oceanographers, and climate scientists from across the globe to explore the pressing atmospheric and oceanic issues affecting the southern hemisphere.

Organized by the National Research Foundation (NRF) through the South African Environmental Observation Network, and supported by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the event comes at a time when climate-related threats such as sea-level rise, heatwaves, and extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and devastating across the globe.

Opening the conference, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, emphasized the urgent need for international scientific collaboration in addressing the impacts of climate change, particularly on vulnerable regions such as Africa.

“The world is experiencing intensified heatwaves, prolonged droughts, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events that disrupt economies, displace communities, and strain infrastructure,” said Gina, warning that the time for passive observation has passed.

Gina reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to turning scientific research into tangible, implementable solutions. She highlighted the role of the NRF in supporting advanced research in marine and coastal science, weather forecasting, and climate adaptation, all of which are central themes at ICSHMO 2025.

A key focus of this year’s conference is its integration with the Ocean20 initiative, a flagship program launched under Brazil’s G20 Presidency. Ocean20 aims to promote sustainable ocean governance through collaboration, innovation, and inclusive policy frameworks. Gina reiterated South Africa’s intention to champion this agenda through the application of science, technology, and innovation as tools for sustainable development.

She also called for equitable access to frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and remote sensing. These tools are transforming the field of climate science by enabling more precise weather forecasts, early warning systems, and data-driven disaster preparedness strategies.

“Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are not just idealistic goals—they are essential for building a stable, resilient future, especially for those nations most vulnerable to the effects of climate change,” Gina noted.

In an encouraging move toward community engagement and youth development, a group of learners from Luhlaza and Usasazo high schools in Khayelitsha attended the conference and had a special session with the Deputy Minister. The interaction focused on how science can serve society and empower the next generation of environmental leaders.

The opening session also featured Patricia Nying’uro, Kenya’s representative on the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Nying’uro emphasized the importance of indigenous knowledge systems in addressing climate challenges, asserting that centuries of accumulated wisdom from indigenous communities must be integrated into contemporary sustainability and resilience strategies.

“Indigenous knowledge is not just cultural heritage; it is a living source of resilience, innovation, and sustainability,” she said.

NRF CEO Dr. Fulufhelo Nelwamondo said the conference provides a crucial platform for scientific exchange, cross-border collaboration, and the development of practical responses to climate variability and change in the southern hemisphere.

“The insights and discussions over the next few days will undoubtedly contribute to shaping policies and strategies that enhance climate resilience in our region and beyond,” Nelwamondo stated.

With ICSHMO 2025 in full swing, South Africa is clearly positioning itself as a regional and global leader in climate science, particularly in addressing the specific needs and vulnerabilities of the southern hemisphere. By aligning its national efforts with broader G20 goals and the Ocean20 initiative, the country is not only advocating for ocean sustainability but also showcasing the power of science-driven leadership in the fight against climate change.

As the conference progresses, experts hope that the partnerships and strategies developed in Cape Town will resonate globally and help drive meaningful change in the way nations respond to our planet’s growing environmental challenges.