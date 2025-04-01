Left Menu

Tragedy Spurs Protest: Thane Citizens Demand Action

Following the tragic death of Rajshri Jadhav, who was entangled in an excavator at a garbage segregation center, Thane citizens protested for justice and compensation. The protest escalated outside the Thane Municipal Corporation, prompting assurances that the center will close and the bereaved family will receive compensations.

Thane | Updated: 01-04-2025
In the wake of a tragedy involving the death of 48-year-old Rajshri Jadhav at a garbage segregation center in Thane, citizens rallied in protest outside the Thane Municipal Corporation. Their demands included compensation for the victim's family and permanent closure of the facility.

The incident, which occurred when Jadhav got entangled in an excavator, has sparked a wave of outrage among locals. The demonstration outside the TMC headquarters drew attention to the alleged mishandling of Jadhav's body and pushed for swift action from authorities.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Manish Joshi responded to the protest by promising the immediate closure of the garbage segregation center. He assured that the facility would be permanently closed within 15 days, and the victim's family would receive due compensation and a job offer for her next of kin.

