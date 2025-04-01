Tragedy Spurs Protest: Thane Citizens Demand Action
Following the tragic death of Rajshri Jadhav, who was entangled in an excavator at a garbage segregation center, Thane citizens protested for justice and compensation. The protest escalated outside the Thane Municipal Corporation, prompting assurances that the center will close and the bereaved family will receive compensations.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a tragedy involving the death of 48-year-old Rajshri Jadhav at a garbage segregation center in Thane, citizens rallied in protest outside the Thane Municipal Corporation. Their demands included compensation for the victim's family and permanent closure of the facility.
The incident, which occurred when Jadhav got entangled in an excavator, has sparked a wave of outrage among locals. The demonstration outside the TMC headquarters drew attention to the alleged mishandling of Jadhav's body and pushed for swift action from authorities.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Manish Joshi responded to the protest by promising the immediate closure of the garbage segregation center. He assured that the facility would be permanently closed within 15 days, and the victim's family would receive due compensation and a job offer for her next of kin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Monk and Disciple in Howrah
Police Probe Intensifies in Fatal Vadodara Road Accident
India's Rail Safety Revolution: A 90% Drop in Accidents
62 Industrial Accidents Shake National Ordnance Factories in 2024
Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Florida: Reddy Family's Tale