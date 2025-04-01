Left Menu

Tragedies at Delhi Zoo: Endangered Thamin and Blackbuck Losses

Tragic incidents have struck Delhi Zoo with the death of a female thamin deer, an endangered species, and a blackbuck delivering a stillborn. These follow previous fatalities, raising concerns about the zoo's conditions. An investigation has been initiated to uncover the causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:57 IST
Tragedies at Delhi Zoo: Endangered Thamin and Blackbuck Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Zoo faced a series of unfortunate events as a female thamin deer, an endangered species, died and a blackbuck delivered a stillborn. This marks the latest in a series of fatalities at the zoo, prompting an investigation into their causes.

The zoo officials clarified prior announcements revealing that the thamin sustained injuries during a fight, resulting in its death, while the blackbuck gave birth to an underdeveloped fetus. A report on these incidents has been requested from the joint director of the zoo.

These recent deaths follow earlier losses, including a jaguar and a nilgai in February, raising concerns about the animals' safety and the conditions they are kept in at the zoo, known as a 'model' zoo in India since its establishment in 1959.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025