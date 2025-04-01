Tragedies at Delhi Zoo: Endangered Thamin and Blackbuck Losses

The Delhi Zoo faced a series of unfortunate events as a female thamin deer, an endangered species, died and a blackbuck delivered a stillborn. This marks the latest in a series of fatalities at the zoo, prompting an investigation into their causes.

The zoo officials clarified prior announcements revealing that the thamin sustained injuries during a fight, resulting in its death, while the blackbuck gave birth to an underdeveloped fetus. A report on these incidents has been requested from the joint director of the zoo.

These recent deaths follow earlier losses, including a jaguar and a nilgai in February, raising concerns about the animals' safety and the conditions they are kept in at the zoo, known as a 'model' zoo in India since its establishment in 1959.

