Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Commercial Hub: Swift Response Averts Tragedy

A significant fire erupted at a commercial complex in central Delhi, demanding 18 fire brigades. Immediate evacuation saved lives, but several vehicles were destroyed. The fire spread to a nearby DDA complex, but no injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses expressed relief despite their losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:46 IST
A colossal fire erupted at a commercial complex in Delhi's Jhandewalan extension, leading to the deployment of 18 fire brigades, according to fire department officials.

The fire raged through the Anarkali Complex, housing a private bank, numerous offices, and a pizza outlet, filling the skyline with thick black smoke.

Rapid actions by locals ensured no injuries, though several vehicles were engulfed. The fire spread to a nearby DDA shopping complex, prompting further firefighting efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

