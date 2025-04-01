Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Commercial Hub: Swift Response Averts Tragedy
A significant fire erupted at a commercial complex in central Delhi, demanding 18 fire brigades. Immediate evacuation saved lives, but several vehicles were destroyed. The fire spread to a nearby DDA complex, but no injuries were reported. Eyewitnesses expressed relief despite their losses.
A colossal fire erupted at a commercial complex in Delhi's Jhandewalan extension, leading to the deployment of 18 fire brigades, according to fire department officials.
The fire raged through the Anarkali Complex, housing a private bank, numerous offices, and a pizza outlet, filling the skyline with thick black smoke.
Rapid actions by locals ensured no injuries, though several vehicles were engulfed. The fire spread to a nearby DDA shopping complex, prompting further firefighting efforts.
