Chemical Explosion Triggers Massive Fire at Rajkot Soap Factory

A massive blaze engulfed a detergent and soap manufacturing plant near Rajkot city in Gujarat on Tuesday, leaving a fireman injured, officials reported. The fire erupted at the JK Cottage factory in the Divelia area, with its cause still unknown.

According to Amit Dave, the in-charge chief fire officer of Rajkot, the fire broke out in the afternoon and was successfully controlled after nearly four hours of rigorous efforts. The presence of chemicals stored in barrels intensified the situation as they exploded, facilitating the rapid spread of the flames.

The factory was involved in the production of detergent, washing powder, and soaps. The officer elaborated that castor and pine oil, essential for manufacturing, were stored in barrels that exploded. Dave added that eight fire tenders and 60 personnel were deployed for dousing the flames, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

