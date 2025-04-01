Left Menu

Mumbai Braces for Weather Woes Amid Relief Showers

Parts of Mumbai experienced light showers, providing respite from heat. The IMD recorded temperatures up to 37.7°C and issued alerts for thunderstorms and rains in several Maharashtra districts. A yellow alert is active for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, and Raigad warning of moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:06 IST
  India

Light showers brought much-needed relief to parts of Mumbai Tuesday evening, as temperatures soared in the metropolis. Chembur, Matunga, and Wadala were among the locations that benefited from the sudden rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded maximum temperatures of 33.5°C at Colaba and 37.7°C at Santacruz. In response to the weather conditions, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for Wednesday, covering most of Maharashtra, with warnings of thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

An orange alert, which indicates residents should be prepared for significant weather events, has been declared for 13 districts, including areas in western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued for Mumbai and nearby regions, forecasting moderate to severe weather ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

