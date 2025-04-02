Michigan's Ice Struggle: Powerless in the Mitten

The northern part of Michigan is grappling with extensive power outages following a freezing rainstorm that has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving thousands without electricity. As utility companies rush to address the damage, residents are left struggling to stay warm in frigid conditions.

With schools closed and roads blocked by fallen trees, local authorities have been forced into action, using chainsaws to clear pathways and delivering essentials like oxygen to those in need. Meanwhile, community centers, running on generator power, are providing much-needed warmth and phone charging stations to affected residents.

As recovery efforts continue, complications arise from debris-laden roads and numerous downed poles, with repairs expected to take several days. In response, relief agencies are mobilizing to provide food and water, as the region braces for more inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)