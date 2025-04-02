North Korea's New Warships: A Powerful Step in Naval Enhancement

Recent satellite imagery reveals a new class of North Korean warship, boasting dozens of vertical launch systems capable of housing over 50 missiles, according to expert analysis. These advancements represent a substantial upgrade in the navy's capabilities and potentially open new avenues for arms exportation.

Although details remain scarce, the warships, being crafted at the Chongjin and Nampo shipyards, are expected to weigh about 4,000 tons. This analysis, shared by researcher Jeffrey Lewis, outlines the ship's potential capacity for various missile types, suggesting a strategic enhancement in maritime defense capabilities.

The integration of vertical launch systems signals a shift in naval strategy, moving closer to conventional standards seen in South Korea's naval arsenal. As North Korea continues to invest in its navy despite resource constraints, experts highlight the broader implications for regional military balance.

