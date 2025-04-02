Blaze Engulfs Eleven Cars in Delhi Garage
A devastating fire broke out in a garage in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, engulfing eleven cars in the early hours of Wednesday. Firefighters arrived promptly, bringing the blaze under control without any injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
In the early hours of Wednesday, a fierce fire ravaged a garage in Dwarka Sector-24, Delhi, consuming eleven vehicles, according to an official report. Fortunately, there were no injuries recorded in the incident.
Nine fire tenders responded swiftly to douse the flames, the firefighting operation extending from 2.58 am until 4.05 am. The fire caused significant damage, not only to the cars but also to nearby spare parts.
The precise cause of the blaze is still unknown, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the early morning inferno. No causalities were reported, confirming the incident ended without physical harm to individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
