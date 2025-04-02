Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Eleven Cars in Delhi Garage

A devastating fire broke out in a garage in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-24, engulfing eleven cars in the early hours of Wednesday. Firefighters arrived promptly, bringing the blaze under control without any injuries reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:01 IST
Blaze Engulfs Eleven Cars in Delhi Garage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fierce fire ravaged a garage in Dwarka Sector-24, Delhi, consuming eleven vehicles, according to an official report. Fortunately, there were no injuries recorded in the incident.

Nine fire tenders responded swiftly to douse the flames, the firefighting operation extending from 2.58 am until 4.05 am. The fire caused significant damage, not only to the cars but also to nearby spare parts.

The precise cause of the blaze is still unknown, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the early morning inferno. No causalities were reported, confirming the incident ended without physical harm to individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025