E-Pass Controversy: Rolling Protests in Ooty

In a dramatic turn of events, commercial activity came to a standstill in Ooty as businesses and transport services launched a protest against the newly implemented e-pass system. This has resulted in significant disruptions to tourist activities in the region.

The e-pass system, enforced based on a court directive, aims to control the overwhelming influx of vehicles to popular hill destinations during peak seasons. However, local businesses claim it's detrimental to their livelihood, while tourists are grappling with heightened expenses for accommodation and food.

The initiative, although supported by some for its potential to streamline traffic, has not been well-received by all. Shop owners and vehicle operators are urging for its withdrawal, citing severe economic implications while regular citizens turned to alternatives for affordable services.

