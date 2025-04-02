Golden Heroes: Rescue Dogs Provide Comfort Amid Tragedy in Thailand

In a heartwarming twist amid tragedy, two rescue dogs in Thailand have temporarily swapped roles to provide emotional comfort following their tireless efforts to find survivors in the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake.

Donned in orange vests, the golden retrievers offered solace to families of the 72 missing individuals at a temporary shelter, bringing moments of relief as they awaited updates. Children gently patted the dogs, and their presence was a beacon of hope for many.

Rescue operations continue in Bangkok, with the quake claiming 15 lives so far. Meanwhile, authorities have launched stringent inspections following reports of irregularities in the construction of the collapsed building.

(With inputs from agencies.)