Trinity's Sky Palazzo: A Luxury Leap in Gurugram

Trinity is set to invest Rs 1,200 crore in developing 'Sky Palazzo Residences,' a luxury housing project in Gurugram. Scheduled for completion by 2029, the first phase will offer 345 apartments. A surge in the demand for high-end homes is evident post-COVID, with housing sales rising sharply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:01 IST
Real estate company Trinity has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore in the development of a luxury housing project in Gurugram, called 'Sky Palazzo Residences'.

Located on the Dwarka Expressway, this ambitious 11-acre project is slated for completion by 2029 and marks a pivotal expansion in the high-end residential market.

The first phase will feature 345 premium apartments. Senior Vice President Projects, Avinash Nagpal, noted a burgeoning demand for ultra-premium homes, as evidenced by a sharp rise in housing sales in the post-COVID market. PropEquity data also reflects this trend, showing a 10% increase in housing sales in Delhi-NCR for early 2025 compared to the same period the previous year.

