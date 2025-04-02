Trinity's Sky Palazzo: A Luxury Leap in Gurugram

Real estate company Trinity has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,200 crore in the development of a luxury housing project in Gurugram, called 'Sky Palazzo Residences'.

Located on the Dwarka Expressway, this ambitious 11-acre project is slated for completion by 2029 and marks a pivotal expansion in the high-end residential market.

The first phase will feature 345 premium apartments. Senior Vice President Projects, Avinash Nagpal, noted a burgeoning demand for ultra-premium homes, as evidenced by a sharp rise in housing sales in the post-COVID market. PropEquity data also reflects this trend, showing a 10% increase in housing sales in Delhi-NCR for early 2025 compared to the same period the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)