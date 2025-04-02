Left Menu

Revamping Delhi's Water Supply: New Initiatives and Challenges

Water Minister Parvesh Verma announces significant improvements for Delhi's water supply. Measures include biometric attendance for DJB employees, 249 tube wells, 1,327 water tankers, and the de-silting of sewers. A command centre and increased workforce aim to boost efficiency and accountability.

Updated: 02-04-2025 20:02 IST
Water Minister Parvesh Verma has unveiled a series of initiatives to enhance Delhi's water supply infrastructure. Key measures include implementing mandatory biometric attendance for Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees and the addition of 249 new tube wells to address the city's water deficit.

With Delhi needing 1,200 million gallons daily but only receiving 990, Verma outlined plans to increase the number of water tankers from 901 to 1,327. He emphasized that tankers are a temporary fix and highlighted the need for systemic solutions to water shortages.

The minister also announced the deployment of new super sucker machines for sewer maintenance and a recruitment drive for junior engineers and laborers to increase workforce efficiency. Moreover, efforts to monitor water distribution will be bolstered by a new command centre, set to launch soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

