Inferno in Industrial Hub: Firefighters Battle Blazes in Saraswati Enclave

A significant blaze erupted in a garment warehouse in the Saraswati Enclave Industrial area, spreading to nearby liquor and shoe warehouses. It took over 200 firefighters and more than 20 fire tenders to control the fire after 12 hours. No injuries were reported, but extensive damage was caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a raging fire ignited in a garment warehouse in the Saraswati Enclave Industrial area, subsequently engulfing adjacent liquor and shoe storage facilities. The incident prompted an exhaustive 12-hour firefighting operation, officials reported on Wednesday.

Despite the ferocity of the blaze, which erupted late Tuesday night, no casualties were recorded. However, the warehouses sustained significant damage, according to officials.

Over 200 firefighters, along with more than 20 fire tenders, were mobilized from across district fire stations, and additional support was dispatched from Nuh and Jhajjar areas to manage the escalating situation. Investigations into the cause of the inferno are ongoing, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

