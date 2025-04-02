Inferno in Industrial Hub: Firefighters Battle Blazes in Saraswati Enclave

In a dramatic turn of events, a raging fire ignited in a garment warehouse in the Saraswati Enclave Industrial area, subsequently engulfing adjacent liquor and shoe storage facilities. The incident prompted an exhaustive 12-hour firefighting operation, officials reported on Wednesday.

Despite the ferocity of the blaze, which erupted late Tuesday night, no casualties were recorded. However, the warehouses sustained significant damage, according to officials.

Over 200 firefighters, along with more than 20 fire tenders, were mobilized from across district fire stations, and additional support was dispatched from Nuh and Jhajjar areas to manage the escalating situation. Investigations into the cause of the inferno are ongoing, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies.)