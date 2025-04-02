Left Menu

Myanmar's Quake Catastrophe and a Politically Charged Summit

Min Aung Hlaing plans to attend a regional summit amid Myanmar's severe earthquake crisis, which has killed thousands and left millions struggling. The junta's credibility is under scrutiny as it manages a devastating natural disaster while facing international isolation and amid civil unrest.

Myanmar's beleaguered leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is set to make a rare appearance on the international stage by attending a regional summit in Bangkok. This comes at a time when his country grapples with the aftermath of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The quake, one of the strongest to hit Myanmar in a century, has caused widespread devastation, leaving over 3,000 dead and millions in dire need of aid. The international community has criticized the junta for hampering humanitarian efforts amid the ongoing civil conflict.

A ceasefire has been declared by the military to assist in post-quake recovery, yet concerns persist over the regime's handling of the crisis. Aid organizations face increasing difficulties in reaching affected areas, while Myanmar's regional involvement could potentially bolster Min Aung Hlaing's standing despite global condemnation.

