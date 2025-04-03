Left Menu

Mysterious Car Crash Reveals Hidden Cargo of Langurs on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A car carrying ten langurs crashed into a divider on NH-24, near Fatehganj East, injuring two. After the crash, eight langurs escaped, while two injured were treated. The driver fled, and officials are investigating the incident.

Updated: 03-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:24 IST
A peculiar accident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway as a car crashed into a divider, leading to the surprising discovery of ten langurs inside.

The incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday near Fatehganj East, leaving two langurs seriously injured after losing control of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported that the driver fled, and local villagers rescued the animals. Police are now investigating, having identified the driver and car owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

