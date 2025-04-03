Mysterious Car Crash Reveals Hidden Cargo of Langurs on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A peculiar accident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow highway as a car crashed into a divider, leading to the surprising discovery of ten langurs inside.

The incident took place around 3 am on Tuesday near Fatehganj East, leaving two langurs seriously injured after losing control of the vehicle.

Witnesses reported that the driver fled, and local villagers rescued the animals. Police are now investigating, having identified the driver and car owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)