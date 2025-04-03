Environment Minister Seeks Report on Tree Felling
Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav announced that the Centre has requested a report from the Telangana government regarding alleged tree felling at the Kancha Gachibowli forest area. Yadav criticized the nighttime operation of the state government. The minister assured action would follow upon receiving a factual report.
- Country:
- India
The Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav, disclosed on Thursday that a notice has been sent to the Telangana government, demanding a factual report on the alleged tree felling on 400 acres in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area near the University of Hyderabad campus.
During the Question Hour at Rajya Sabha, Yadav expressed dismay over the nighttime operation conducted by the state government, suggesting it was against the natural environment. He remarked that over 400 trees were felled, displacing wildlife, and referenced videos and photos as evidence.
Addressing a question by BRS member Ravichandra Vaddiraju, Yadav promised action pending the report. He also stated that crucial vacancies in Pollution Control Boards would be filled soon, and highlighted the government's efforts in air quality management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Bold Steps: Artificial Rain and Stricter Pollution Controls
Supreme Court Calls for Revised Green Cover Plan Budget
Tripura's Green Cover Crisis: Challenges and Initiatives
Untapped Millions: Pollution Control Funds Left Idle
SC directs Telangana chief secretary to ensure that until further orders, no felling of trees be permitted at Kancha Gachibowli site.