Environment Minister Seeks Report on Tree Felling

The Environment Minister, Bhupendra Yadav, disclosed on Thursday that a notice has been sent to the Telangana government, demanding a factual report on the alleged tree felling on 400 acres in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area near the University of Hyderabad campus.

During the Question Hour at Rajya Sabha, Yadav expressed dismay over the nighttime operation conducted by the state government, suggesting it was against the natural environment. He remarked that over 400 trees were felled, displacing wildlife, and referenced videos and photos as evidence.

Addressing a question by BRS member Ravichandra Vaddiraju, Yadav promised action pending the report. He also stated that crucial vacancies in Pollution Control Boards would be filled soon, and highlighted the government's efforts in air quality management.

(With inputs from agencies.)